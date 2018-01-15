Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 15 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Political Parties Express Concern on SC Crisis

Tripura Political Parties Express Concern on SC Crisis
January 15
14:24 2018
As the entire country witnessed the first of its incident of Supreme Court judges’ publicly criticizing against Chief Justice of India- Dipak Misra, it evoked sharp reactions from different political parties.

Expressing concern, Tripura ruling Marxist party said that there should be no compromise with transparency.

” It’s really shocking with the developments happening in the judiciary. For the first time ever in India, this kind of incident happened. There should be no compromise with transparency,” said CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar.

The Congress said interference of the Union government with the judiciary poses threat to democracy.

“Judiciary is an important pillar of democracy and it should not be interfered. Unfortunately, there has been attempts to interfere with judiciary which is a threat to democracy,” said All India Congress Committee secretary Bhupen Borah.

BJP also expressed concern and felt that judiciary disputes should not be brought to public rather to solve them within their periphery.

“People look at judiciary to get justice. If, criticism against judiciary are made public, then it will be a serious problem. Disputes should be solved within their periphery,” said BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

Agencies

Judiciarysupreme court
