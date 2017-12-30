Tripura Polling Booths Increased to 3214

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura Sriram Tauranikanta today stated that the upcoming assembly election would be conducted across 3214 polling booths of 60 constituencies, which was 3170 till last elections.

The polling stations had been redefined, which reduced the average distance between polling stations and voters by 2 km which was around 4 km earlier, he said. A total number of 24,000 voters would be benefited after reduction of the distance and also help the election machinery to execute the work smoothly, he added.

He claimed the preparation of final photo electoral rolls has been making a convincing progress, as all the complaints regarding false voters were being verified and appropriate actions has been taken. In course of revision of electoral rolls as many as 28,000 names of voters were deleted after carrying out exercise, he informed.

