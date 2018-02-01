Tripura Polls Outcome to Push Anti-BJP Politics: Yechury

The result of Tripura’s February 18 assembly polls would boost “anti-BJP” national politics, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday.

“The outcome of the assembly elections in Tripura would further push the anti-BJP national politics ahead of the next year’s general elections,” he said at a public meeting at Kalyanpur in western Tripura, adding that the countdown for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government has begun and it would be ousted in 2019.

“Depriving poor, farmers, unemployed people, the BJP government at the centre is directly helping the millionaires to loot the country’s wealth. One per cent of Indians are holding country’s 90 per cent assets,” he said.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pro-corporate and anti-farmer, Yechury said that he had made huge number of tall promises but did not execute one of them in four years’ rule so far. “What about his declaration on unearthing black money and bringing back huge amounts of money stashed abroad by big industrialists?” he asked.

The CPI-M leader said that during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi and other BJP leaders had promised that their government would give two crore jobs every year to the unemployed, but in reality lakhs of youths are losing jobs due to the government’s wrong policies.

“The Narendra Modi-led BJP government by its deliberate policies is making the wealthy people richer and poor people poorer. Unless this government is removed from the Centre in the next election, the country will be in a dire state,” he maintained.

Yechury also deliberated the problems of unemployment, farmers’ suicides and oppression of Dalits in the country and expressed grave concern over efforts to divide people along religious lines.

“BJP leaders and ministers, both at the centre and different states, are dictating how people would lead their life, what they would eat, what they will speak and what would be their lifestyle. This is very dangerous.”

He said that Tripura is a number one state in India in achieving development in every sphere and sectors. “In providing title deeds to the tribals under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, Tripura’s success is 98 per cent – highest in the country.”

Yechury also expressed confidence that in February’s election, the people of Tripura “would give a befitting reply to BJP, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Modi and (BJP President) Amit Shah. Their defeat would start from Tripura.”

-IANS