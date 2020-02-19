Tripura PWD scam: Ex-chief secy YP Singh to be brought from UP on Feb 19

NET Bureau

The former chief secretary of Tripura Yashpal Singh arrested on Monday morning from IRS Apartments in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on alleged PWD economic scandal to be brought to the state on Wednesday after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of a Ghaziabad court has allowed the transit remand for Mr. Singh.

The Tripura state police team lead by Ajay Kumar Das, deputy superintendent, crime branch jointly with the Ghaziabad police has arrested Mr. Singh who remained absconding since 128 days after being booked in the multi-crore PWD scam where the former minister Badal Chowdhury along with the former engineer in chief Sunil Bhowmik was arrested and released on bail later.

Singh who was considered to be the kingpin or the big fish on the alleged scam was absconding since October 13 after being booked in the West Agartala police station.

The police have failed to file the charge sheet till date as Singh was not arrested and was suspected to be a “big fish” in the PWD scam and irregularities reported in the expense of the works done during 2008-09 financial year.

Source: Tripura India