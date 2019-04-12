Tripura Records Highest Voting with 81.8 Percent

NET Bureau

Tripura recorded the highest voting percentage with 81.8 percent electorates exercising their franchise for one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday followed by West Bengal (81 percent). This was stated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to agency reports.

Bihar recorded the lowest voting percentage with 50 percent voters turning out followed by 56 percent voting in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The officials said that 70.67 per cent voting was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 66 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 60 per cent in Telangana, 57.85 per cent in Uttarakhand, 58 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, 69 per cent in Sikkim, 60 per cent in Mizoram, 78 per cent in Nagaland, 78.2 per cent in Manipur and 68 per cent in Assam.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 63.69 percent while in Lakshadweep, 66 percent voters exercised their franchise and Meghalaya recorded 67.16 polling.

The 10 states and two Union Territories, where voting happened in all parliamentary constituencies, are Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Uttarakhand (5), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Sikkim (1), Lakshadweep (1), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1). Eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh that voted Thursday are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Voting across 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and Union Territories in the first phase of the seven-phase elections was largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents, according to ECI.

