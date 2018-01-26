Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 26 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Should Uphold Democratic Values at All Times: Governor

January 26
13:22 2018
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday congratulated the people here for maintaining ‘its long tradition’ of peace and harmony and said the state should uphold democratic values under all circumstances.

Addressing the 69th Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala after unfurling the tricolour, Roy thanked the police, paramilitary forces and army of the country for protecting the border areas.

“The main characteristic of our country is peace, harmony and development. Without the development of northeastern region, the development of the country is not possible. We must pay attention to this and uphold the values of democracy,” he said.

The relation between the present government and Bangladesh is very cordial and the neighbouring country is helping India check infiltration and smuggling, he said. Tripura shares 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.

Exhorting people to remember the freedom fighters of our country, Roy said their contributions should not be belittled by religious or caste-related violence.

“There is no place for violence and intolerance in our Constitution. Our Constitution also does favour any particular religion or community. Let us pay our respects to the great freedom fighters of the country,” he added.

-PTI

