Tripura SIT Starts Investigation into Shantanu Murder Case

Despite demands for a CBI probe into TV journalist Shantanu Bhowmik’s murder, the Tripura government constituted a five-member Special Investigative Team (SIT), headed by Inspector General (IG) TSR and Training G S Rao.Shantanu(28) was murdered by miscreants during a clash between the ruling CPI-M and tribal based Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) supporters at Mandai in Jirania subdivision on September 20, triggering widespread uproar.

Except the CPI-M and the Agartala Press Club, all other political parties and Working Journalists’ organisations opposed the SIT and demanded a CBI probe while the Congress asked for a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.The journalist was allegedly accompanied by some CPI-M supporters to the spot.

He was picked up by the miscreants in presence of police. But police have been tight-lipped about the witnesses and the sequences of events.Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder but two of them were arrested, according to SDPO Jirania S Sharma, at least half-an hour before the incident. The third person Sachin Debbarma was arrested four days later after claiming that he was the master mind and all of them are now in jail.Meanwhile, no more arrest has been made four days after the statement of DGP A K Shukla that all the miscreants had been identified and it was a gang of 10-12 persons.

On the other hand, the IPFT which has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder, accused the police of arresting their innocent supporters without any proof.”We have been demanding their release but it seems police took part into the conspiracy of the CPI-M and with the instruction of that party police is desperate to destroy all evidences to save the main culprits. To formulate the strategy we are sitting for a crucial meeting of the party on October 2 next,” said IPFT General Secretary Mebar Kumar Jamatia.

According to the government notification, G S Rao lead SIT will comprise DIG (CID) Uttam Majumder, Additional SP Kishore Debbarma, DSP Prithwish Bhattacharjee and Nityananda Majumder. The team has already begun investigation.

