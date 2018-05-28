Tripura Sports Minister Exudes Firm Stand to Host National Games

The State-Level Championship on Gymnastics, Hockey, Muay Thai and Table Tennis got off to a colourful start on Sunday afternoon at Kamalghat Campus of ICFAI University in Tripura with state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister reiterating for hosting National Games in Tripura. The Minister Manoj Kanti Deb expressed firm belief that Centre would generously help towards infrastructure development for organizing National Games in Tripura.

The Minister said, previous governments never contemplated that National Games could be organized in Tripura. If State like Manipur could host National Games Tripura would also emerge out as a strong contender, he asserted and informed that State government was thinking to convert Agartala as a Sports City and create a Sports village in Bamutia Assembly constituency.

Deb appreciated upon ICFAI University Tripura for extending all possible support towards organizing State Level Championship on different events on its Campus at Kamalghat and hoped that the University would also extend all possible help in future. The Minister said, after taking oath of office he was optimistic of getting the portfolio of Youth Affairs and Sports department and the Chief Minister made it a reality.

About 300 competitors of Gymnastics, Muay Thai and Table Tennis assembled on Sunday for the inaugural ceremony. Muay Thai and Table Tennis events had begun on Sunday evening after completion of eligibility formalities. Gymnastics event will take place at renovated Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC).

Prof. Biplab Halder, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of ICFAI University thanked upon the State Government for choosing ICFAI University for inaugural programme and conducting two events namely Muay Thai and Table Tennis. Prof. Halder informed that he had called on the Chief Minister immediately after his assuming office and invited him to visit the Campus.

The Director of Youth Affairs and Sports department Udayan Sinha said that the department would take all possible steps in pursuit of organizing National Games in Tripura. The department would also involve higher educational institutions like ICFAI University, NIT-Agartala and Tripura Central University in future to host State Level Sports Competitions.