The Tripura government on Saturday launched the GPS (Global Positioning System) and wireless based 24×7 “mobile policing” service to curb crime, especially against women.

Launching the “mobile policing” service, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance government’s main thrust is to make Tripura a crime and drug free state.

“We want to empower women. My government’s resolution is zero tolerance against all types of crimes, especially against women. We would root out the activities of the ‘land mafia”,” said Deb, who also holds the home portfolio.

He said with the launch of the “mobile policing” service, people won’t need to go to the police, and police would go to the spot within a few minutes to deal with the situation.

“People, with the help of information technology, can inform the police using any electronic devices or system and police can also, by exploiting the information technology, deal with the situation. It would save time and physical involvement.”

The BJP-led alliance government on Saturday completed 100 days in office.

“My government’s biggest achievement in the 100 days is transparency in governance,” Deb said and asked the police and other government officials and employees to complete their tasks in a time bound manner.

He said the BJP government, in a significant decision last month, reserved 10 per cent posts in the police force for women to deal more efficiently with crimes related to them.

“From now on, 10 per cent posts would be reserved in all types of recruitment in police force for women. Currently, there are four per cent women police personnel in the Tripura Police force. The state government took this decision keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s observation while dealing with Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case,” the Chief Minister added.

Explaining about the 24×7 “mobile policing” service, police chief Akhil Kumar Sukhla said the entire service would be monitored and directed through GPS and wireless based technology.

“To operate the ‘mobile policing’ service, a police van or a small vehicle with police personnel would keep patrolling round-the-clock in their assigned zone. The mobile patrolling would remain in constant contact with the nearest police station, outpost besides higher authorities,” the Director General of Police said.

-IANS