Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 02 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Students to Perform ‘Sangrai Dance’ at Republic Day Parade

Tripura Students to Perform ‘Sangrai Dance’ at Republic Day Parade
January 02
17:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tribal students from Tripura will for the first time perform their traditional dance at the Republic Day parade on January 26, an official said on Tuesday.

“In all 150 tribal students of 25 schools from three Tripura districts will for the first time perform traditional ‘Sangrai dance’ in the Republic Day parade,” Information and Cultural Affairs Department official Kumar Sinha told IANS.

He said the students led by 25 teachers left Agartala on Monday for New Delhi, where they would take part in a 21-day rehearsal, supervised by the Defence Ministry.

‘Sangrai dance’ is performed by the ‘Mog’ tribal community on the occasion of Sangrai festival during the month of Chaitra (in April) of the Bengali calendar year. Young boys and girls in particular, celebrate the event through colourful cultural programmes to invite the new Bengali year.

The Mogs are one of the 19 tribes in Tripura. Tribals or Adivasis constitute a third of Tripura’s 3.7 million people.

Sinha said the Tripua students are the only ones from the entire eastern region selected to perform at the Republic Day parade this year. He said that the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre extended their help to send the Tripura dance troupe to Delhi.

-IANS

Tags
Republic Day paradeSangrai DanceTripura dance troupe
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.