Tripura Tea Estate Goes Organic

NET Bureau

Loduya tea estate, a society-run tea garden of South Tripura’s Sabroom subdivision is planning to explore the possibility of going into organic tea farming to get ‘bumper price’ in the international market.

Tea business both at national and international markets is totally different when it comes to organic products – be it tea or vegetables. While a kg of non-organic green tea is being sold at Rs 400, organic green tea fetches Rs 8,000 a kg in international market.

If a tea planter wants to sell organic tea, he or she requires to get a certificate from an authorised agency along with recommendation of Tea Board of India (TBI).

“After a lengthy process, we have got the certificate which recognises Loduya tea estate produce as organic green tea. And, Diganta Barman, an official of TBI, State branch had played a key role to get the recognition”, said Snehashish Danda, the manger of the tea estate, over telephone from Sabroom.

“Since we have got the certificate, we are hopeful of getting a good price for the finished tea from Loduya tea factory. Now, tea planters of the State need to get a logo to ensure better marketing and price of the finished tea”, he added.

Danda has been in the tea sector for quite some time. However, he said that producing organic green tea is very much challenging. “It requires skilled tea pluckers to get a bumper price. Side by side, the tea planter must be focused on producing the best product without using any chemical”, he pointed out.

Diganta Barman, an official of TBI, had successfully turned small tea gardens into organic to make tea business a profitable one in Mizoram. He said that the same concept would be replicated in the State too.

“In fact, organic tea production is very much viable in case of small tea gardens. Since the State is having several small tea estates, the new concept will bring a positive change in the tea industry”, Barman pointed out.

Danda said Loduya tea estate had produced one lakh kg green and CTC tea last year and this year the production target is around 1.25 lakh kg.

“The face of Loduya tea estate will be changed completely if we are able to continue organic tea production for the next three years, a milestone for a newcomer in the international tea market”, he added.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune