Tripura Tea Finally Gets New Logo and Brand

NET Bureau

After 38 years, tea produced in Tripura has finally got its identity with a separate logo paving the way for rigorous marketing in the auction markets.

Till yesterday, tea planters used to face trouble in selling finished tea at the auction markets in Guwahati, Kolkata and Siliguri because of not having a logo and brand. With the unveiling of separate logo and brand, the problem has been removed, feel local tea planters.

At a simple ceremony, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb unfolded the logo and brand of Tripura tea at his official residence here on Saturday night. Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd (TTDC) Santosh Kumar Saha who had worked hard to get green signal from Tea Board of India (TAI), was present in the programme.

Deb, told the media, “It is good that Tripura tea has finally got its identity – logo and brand (Tripureswari). Now, the tea planters will be able to market their products with own logo and brand.”

The TTDC chairman said getting logo and brand will give a boost to the tea industry in the State. “The main obstacle in marketing finished tea has been finally removed and now tea planters can sell their products outside the State with the new logo”, he said.

Saha said a move has already been initiated to export tea from the State. “Tripura produces 10 million kg of finished tea annually but export is still zero. Our Chief Minister has already spoken to Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on tea export to Bangladesh. Hopefully, it will yield result soon”, he said.

He added tea export is very much possible as Srimangal tea auction market in Bangladesh is only five km from Kailashahar town in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

Source: The Assam Tribune