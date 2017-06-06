Tripura to Convert 769 Bengali Medium Schools into English

In a surprising step, the Left Front government in Tripura has decided to convert most of the Bengali medium schools into English medium.

According to director for department of secondary education Uttam Kumar Chakma, altogether 769 Bengali Medium Schools will be converted to English Medium in next five year. “The process for medium conversion will begin from next academic year.”

Chakma revealed that at first, 184 schools will be converted to English medium “This will be followed by 173 schools in 2019, 155 in 2020, 140 in 2021 and 117 in 2022.”

In this regard, all the school inspectors have been asked to identify the schools within their jurisdiction which can be converted to English medium in the first phase.