Tripura to Give Monthly Pension of Rs 10,000 to Journalists

The Tripura government has enhanced the journalists pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, a Minister said.

“The cabinet increased the journalists’ monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. The monthly pension of Rs 10,000 is second highest in India after Tamil Nadu,” Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media on Thursday night.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“The government accredited working journalists would get the monthly pension after the age of 60 years,” the Minister said.

The previous Left Front government in 2012 introduced the Rs 1,000 pension.

Various journalist bodies including Agartala Press Club, Tripura Journalists Union and Tripura Working Journalists Association thanked the BJP government for increasing the rate of monthly pension.

