Tripura to Publish Final Electoral Rolls on Jan 16

NET Bureau

The final photo electoral rolls of Tripura which were scheduled to be published on January 4, will now be published on January 16. The revised date of publication of electoral rolls for the 60 Assembly segments of the State has been approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following a request from the State Election department.

The final electoral rolls would be published after updation of the database on January 15, said CEO Sriram Taranikanta at a press conference at Agartala. The draft electoral rolls were published on September 1, 2018, he said, adding that the number of electors was 25,61,040 as per the draft voters’ list.

The Lok Sabha election which is due in May would be held on the basis of the final electoral rolls with cut off day of January 1, 2019.

Source: The Assam Tribune