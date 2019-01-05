Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 05 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Tripura to Publish Final Electoral Rolls on Jan 16

Tripura to Publish Final Electoral Rolls on Jan 16
January 05
11:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The final photo electoral rolls of Tripura which were scheduled to be published on January 4, will now be published on January 16. The revised date of publication of electoral rolls for the 60 Assembly segments of the State has been approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following a request from the State Election department.

 The final electoral rolls would be published after updation of the database on January 15, said CEO Sriram Taranikanta at a press conference at Agartala. The draft electoral rolls were published on September 1, 2018, he said, adding that the number of electors was 25,61,040 as per the draft voters’ list.

The Lok Sabha election which is due in May would be held on the basis of the final electoral rolls with cut off day of January 1, 2019.

Source: The Assam Tribune

 

Tags
Final Electoral Rollstripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.