Tripura: Top 5 Places to Visit

Himashree Das

A hilly state situated in the northeast of India, Tripura is a home to a diverse mix of tribal cultures and religious groups. It is bordered to the north, west, and south by Bangladesh, to the east by the state of Mizoram, and to the northeast by the state of Assam. It is among the smallest of India’s states. It is filled with various indigenous people or tribes which accounts a significant part of the population. The capital of the state is Agartala, near the Bangladesh border in the northwestern part of the state.

Climate

The warmest months in Tripura are April and May. During this time the maximum temperature in the lowlands about 33 °C and minimum temperatures average about 23 °C. The coolest month is January with temperatures typically rising from the low is 10 °C into the upper about 25 °C. Throughout the year, it is cooler in the hill regions. Annually, the state records about 2,000 mm of rainfall, most of which is brought by the monsoon, which generally blows from June to September. North-central Tripura usually receives the most rainfall; the southwestern region typically receives the least.

Tripura has got some amazing collection of places to be visited. It contains all aspects of culture. From historic monuments to the beauty of nature we can everything here in Tripura. The top 5 places we can visit in Tripura are-

Gumti wildlife sanctuary

Gumti Wildlife Sanctuary houses a very large variety of birds. The sanctuary is located at South Tripura region. It is located in the south east corner of Tripura. One should pay a visit to winter visitors, especially found in the Gumti Hydel Reservoir. This huge water body attracts a large number of resident and migratory birds from distant places. The sanctuary shelters a good variety elephants, sambar, buffalo, yapping deer, phayre’s langur, sarow and wild goat etc. Recently reptiles have also started taking shelter in this sanctuary. The sanctuary is also very rich in flora and fauna. It includes over 150 special of climbers, climbing shrubs and more than 400 specialties of herbs. It also contains around 230 varieties of large species of plants in the sanctuary. During winters it is the best time to visit the sanctuary. One specification of the sanctuary is that this sanctuary is one of the prominent sanctuaries that speck the bush clad landscapes of Tripura.

Chaturdasha temple or the Fourteen Gods Temple

The Chaturdasha Temple is a Hindu temple situated near Old Agartala. The location of the temple is about 8 kilometers away from the main city of Agartala which is the capital of the state of Tripura in India. The temple was built by King Krishna Manikya Debbarma who was the ruler of Tripura at 1761. Its style of architecture features the Bengal dome patterned after the roofs of village huts in Bengal. The dome is surmounted by a stupa-like structure which reveals traces of Buddhist influence. This temple was built in honour of fourteen deities, together called the Chaturdasha Devata, and these deities are ceremoniously worshipped during Kharchi Puja. The traditional names of the fourteen deities are Lampra, Akhatra, Bikhatra, Burasa, Thumnairok, Bonirok, Sangroma, Mwtaikotor, Twima, Songram, Noksumwtai, Mailuma, Khuluma and Swkalmwtai. These deities are the local forms of Hindu Gods and Goddesses who are Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Durga, Lakshmi, Kartikeya, Saraswati, Ganesha, Samudra, Prithvi, Agni, Ganga, Himadri and Kamadeva respectively. These deities and the Gods represented here have completely influenced the people of this state which is called the Country of Fourteen Gods and Goddesses. The fourteen deities make up the main attractions of the temple. The custom of worshipping only these fourteen Gods and Goddesses has been prevalent for a long time, and there is no other God that the people of this region worship. It is for this reason that there are no other shrines in the vicinity of this temple. Due to this temple, Tripura is called the land of the fourteen Gods. It is a great site for a tourist who is interested in historical monuments.

Unakoti

Unakoti hill is an ancient Shaivite place of worship with huge rock reliefs celebrating Shiva. This historic Shaiva pilgrimage spot and dates back to 7th – 9th centuries. While the site’s rock carvings, murals with primitive beauty form the chief attraction, the natural environment, mountain scenery and waterfalls are an added attraction. As per Hindu theological traditions, when Lord Shiva was going to Kashi along with one crore gods and goddesses including him, he made a night halt at this location. He asked all the gods and goddesses to wake up before sun rise and proceed for Kashi. It is said that in the morning, except Shiva himself, no one else could get up so set out for Kashi himself cursing the others to become stone images. As a result, we have one less than a crore stone images and carvings at Unakoti. Every year a big fair popularly known as Ashokastami Mela is held in the month of April. The festival is visited by thousands of pilgrims. Another smaller festival takes place in January.this place has got a high amount of tourist attractions. It lies 178 km to the northeast from Agartala. We can reach there through nearest railway station is 19.6 km away at Dharmanagar railway station on the Lumding–Sabroom section. From Dharmanagar railway station it takes about 30–40 minutes by car. It is a great archeological site.

Rudrasagar lake

The Rudrasagar Lake is located in the Melaghar Block of Sonamura Sub-Division of Sipahijala district. The lake forms a geographical area of 2.4 km and situated at a distance of about 52 km from the state capital of Tripura. Rudrasagar is a Important Bird Area and attracts a large number of waterfowl in winter. Among the rarer species recorded are the endangared Baer’s Pochard and near-threatened Ferruginous Duck. The Government of India’s Ministry of Environment and Forest has identified Rudrasagar as one of the wetlands of National Importance for conservation and sustainable use based on its bio-diversity and socio economic importance. Secretary General, convention on wetlands, Ramsar site has declared Rudrasagar Lake as wetland of international importance and it has been included in the list of wetlands of International Importance. This place is full of peaceful environment and it truly relaxes anyone who comes to visit this place.

Neermahal

Neermahal is a former royal palace built by Bir Bikram Kishore Debbarman of the erstwhile Kingdom of Tripura, India in the middle of the lake Rudrasagar in 1930 and was completed by 1938. It is situated in Melaghar, 53 kilometers away from Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The palace is situated in the middle of Rudrasagar Lake and assimilates Hindu and Muslim architectural styles. Known as ‘Lake Palace’ of Tripura, Neer-Mahal was constructed as a summer residence. It was Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur’s idea to build a palace in the beautiful Rudrasagar lake and in 1921 he accredited the British company Martin and Burns to construct the palace for him. The company took nine years to complete the work. The palace is divided into two parts. The western side of the palace is known as Andar Mahal. It was made for the royal family. The eastern side is an open-air theatre where drama, theatre, dance and other cultural events were organized for the enjoyment of Maharajas and their royal families. The palace has 24 rooms in total. The palace is the establishment of Maharaja’s great taste and his fascinating idea of blending Hindu and Muslim traditions and cultures. One should definitely visit this place to see the beauty of the architectural styles of Indian monuments.

Once again if we see through the eyes of Tripura we can say that northeast never fails to impress us through its beauty both naturally and architecturally. One should definitely visit these if they want to experience the art and culture and the nature of northeast. the above mentioned places makes Tripura an ideal choice for tourists to visit.