Tripura Tops in Poverty, Unemployment Rajnath

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at BT College ground, Agartala in support of party candidate Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday alleged, “Tripura headed by the Let front government since 25 years has topped in poverty and unemployment.”

“People of this state has seen the 25 years misrule of this present government in the state,” adding Singh urged upon the people to support BJP form government, which shall ensure security not only for the BJP supporters but also for the CPI-M cadres unlike the present situation where the oppositions are victimized.

The Home Minister said, “The Centre has given this Northeastern region of the country a top most priority which also includes Tripura.”

He added, “Let the BJP form government here and pave a way to take Tripura in number one position in the entire nation.”

However, to accelerate the Saffron’s campaign for the forthcoming assembly election, Singh on Sunday accompanied by the BJP National Secretary Ram Madhav wooed voters in a road show – ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ in Tripura’s capital town Agartala and slammed the Left front government headed by Manik Sarkar of worsening law and order situation in the state.

UNI