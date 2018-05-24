Tripura University Suspends Teacher for Protocol Violation

Tripura University suspended an assistant professor of Hindi department for violation of protocol in 11th convocation of the university on Wednesday.

Tripura University officials said that the Assistant Professor of Hindi, Dr Jai Kaushal was suspended last night following misconduct and violation of protocol of the event. Soon after state Higher Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath began his address, after the convocation speech of the chief guest Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, he was asked to stop.

“As soon as I started, the assistant professor gave me a slip stating, ‘Please conclude. The program is running beyond schedule, as chief guest is supposed to go now,’ which made me embarrassed and I felt insulted.

“Later, after departure of the guests, I sought clarification from the officers and the vice-chancellor about the incident but their answers could not satisfy me,” Nath told media.

He said none of the university officials could explain under whose instruction Dr Kaushal did this in front of the vice-president, governor, public representatives, top officials of the administration and students. This, he said, seemed to be a part of a larger conspiracy to insult the state government.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof A K Ghosh has constituted a high power committee to conduct enquiry into the goof-up.

The incident triggered serious resentment in the political circles and among the students. The faculties of the university were upset over the unprecedented incident and blamed the blunder on university administration and poor management. They alleged that the teacher was made the scapegoat in the incident. According to them this was done to harm the reputation of the institution.

According to sources, the confusion took place when suddenly the higher education minister, whose name was not in the list of speakers, was called to address the gathering immediately after the Vice-President delivered the convocation speech. The minister was embarrassed with the announcement of his name but he stepped into the podium.

“Anyway, I am told that university took action against the assistant professor and instituted an enquiry,” he said.

He, said the state government did not want to pursue the matter further to protect the state’s prestige. “But certainly, the university authorities should identify the culprit by whose instruction the error happened. I am sure, Dr Kaushal did not do it by his own, someone must be behind it, and he or the group has to be identified and punished,” Nath added.

-UNI