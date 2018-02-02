Tripura Voters to Take on Crucial Role Against Centre’s Policies: Prakash Karat

CPI-M leader Prakash Karat said on Thursday that the Tripura electorate will take on a crucial role against what he called the Centre’s “anti-people policies” by defeating the BJP in the February 18 Assembly polls.

“By defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections, people of Tripura will take on a major role against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led central government,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Politburo Member said at an election rally in border town Sabroom, 135 km south of Agartala.

“The BJP always claimed it is the most nationalistic party in India. However, in the Tripura Assembly elections, it has aligned with tribal Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, which has links with terrorist outfits and is trying to disturb a peaceful state.”

Of the 60 Assembly seats, including 20 reserved for tribals and 10 for Scheduled Castes, the BJP has allotted nine tribal seats to the IPFT.

Karat said contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tall claims, less than 10 lakh youths have got jobs in the last four years in different sectors, mostly in private sectors.

Reiterating the Left parties “alternative policies” to push the country’s growth, resolve farmers’s crisis, rising unemployment, the Left leader said if the central government retained power in the 2019 general elections, the country’s future would be “ruined”.

“The BJP does not understand the political atmosphere of Tripura… in other states, they try to purchase MLAs and voters, but it will not be possible in Tripura,” Karat added.

CPI-M Politburo Members Brinda Karat, Biman Bose, party’s West Bengal State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, party leader Hannan Mollah, besides CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, are among the leaders campaigning for the Left Front candidates across Tripura.

Polling for the 60-seat Tripura Assembly will be held on February 18, and counting of votes on March 3.

-IANS