Tripura, WB Offers Job, Financial Aid to Kin of Sudip Datta Bhowmik

he Tripura and West Bengal governments on Tuesday offered government jobs, educational help and financial aid to the kin of a slain Tripura journalist, who was gunned down by a security personnel last week.

Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, was shot by a Tripura State Rifle (TSR) rifleman in Radha Kishore Nagar, 25 kilometres from Agartala, on 21 November.

“The Council of Ministers in a weekly meeting on Tuesday has decided to give Rs 10 lakh to Bhowmik’s family. The cost of his teenaged daughter’s education would be borne by the state government,” Tripura Information and Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha told the media.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar presided over the Cabinet meeting.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s West Bengal Assembly member Sabyasachi Dutta accompanied by state party leaders on Tuesday visited the home of the slain journalist.

Datta later told the media that TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee talked to Bhowmik’s mother Putul Rani Datta Bhowmik over the phone and assured her that the West Bengal government would provide a government job to the deceased’s son Samik, who is now studying engineering in an Odisha institute.

“Mamata Banerjee also assured to take the educational responsibility (by her government) of Bhowmik’s daughter Samridhi (who is studying in Class VIII in a Tripura school),” said Sabyasachi Dutta, who is also the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

IANS