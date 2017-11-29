Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 29 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura, WB Offers Job, Financial Aid to Kin of Sudip Datta Bhowmik

Tripura, WB Offers Job, Financial Aid to Kin of Sudip Datta Bhowmik
November 29
14:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

he Tripura and West Bengal governments on Tuesday offered government jobs, educational help and financial aid to the kin of a slain Tripura journalist, who was gunned down by a security personnel last week.

Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, was shot by a Tripura State Rifle (TSR) rifleman in Radha Kishore Nagar, 25 kilometres from Agartala, on 21 November.

“The Council of Ministers in a weekly meeting on Tuesday has decided to give Rs 10 lakh to Bhowmik’s family. The cost of his teenaged daughter’s education would be borne by the state government,” Tripura Information and Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha told the media.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar presided over the Cabinet meeting.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s West Bengal Assembly member Sabyasachi Dutta accompanied by state party leaders on Tuesday visited the home of the slain journalist.

Datta later told the media that TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee talked to Bhowmik’s mother Putul Rani Datta Bhowmik over the phone and assured her that the West Bengal government would provide a government job to the deceased’s son Samik, who is now studying engineering in an Odisha institute.

“Mamata Banerjee also assured to take the educational responsibility (by her government) of Bhowmik’s daughter Samridhi (who is studying in Class VIII in a Tripura school),” said Sabyasachi Dutta, who is also the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

IANS

Tags
CPI(M)Mamata BanerjeeManik SarkarSudip Datta BhowmikTMCWest Bengal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.