Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Tripura woman poisons son, daughter before killing self:

March 15
11:59 2020
A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after poisoning her son and daughter, following a fight with her husband, the Tripura Police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in Samukcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in Gomati district, about 70 km from here.

The woman, identified as Jamuna Debbarma, had a fight with her husband when he went home for lunch.

It is suspected that after her husband, who is a day labourer, left for work she killed her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son and committed suicide, said Dhruba Nath, sub-divisional police officer of Udaipur.

The police are yet to get the post-mortem report, he said, adding that investigations are on.

“As the house is on a hilltop, which is an isolated place, no one was available as a witness,” the officer said.

Her husband has been detained for interrogation, Nath said.

Source: Outlook India

