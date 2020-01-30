Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 30 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Tripura youth working in Malaysia dies of coronavirus, claims family

Tripura youth working in Malaysia dies of coronavirus, claims family
January 30
17:59 2020
NET Bureau

Amid scares of Novel coronavirus outbreak across the world, a man from Tripura has been suspected to die due to this infection in Malaysia.

The 23-year-old youth identified as Manir Hossain was working in a restaurant there and was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infection.

The family claims that Manir died due to nCorona-2019. If the authorities will confirm coronavirus as the cause of his death, he will be the first Indian national to die due to this deadly virus.

According to Manir’s grandfather Abdul Rahim, Malaysian authorities informed the family about the news of his death on Wednesday morning. Rahim has urged the government of India to help the family in bringing back Manir’s body to Tripura.

Manir Shifted to Malayasia in 2018 and was working in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China from novel coronavirus has risen to 170 with over 7,700 cases of infection in the country. Besides China, 15 other countries have reported confirmed cases of infection. Although no confirmed case has been reported from India, several suspected cases have created a scare in the country.

Many suspected cases have been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi but none of the samples sent for testing has been reported positive.

National Institute of Virology in Pune is the nodal centre for testing of the samples.

Source: DNA India

This may take a second or two.