Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Tripura:Panchayat Polls in July

Tripura:Panchayat Polls in July
June 01
11:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The State Election Commission of Tripura has announced the schedule for publication of the electoral rolls for the three-tier panchayat elections in the State, slated to take place in July.

The draft voters list will be published on June 3, while claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls will be entertained till June 10. Disposal of the claims and objections will take place from June 11 to 15.

The final electoral rolls will be published on June 21, paving the way for conducting the full-fledged panchayat elections in the State, official sources stated.

Block Development Officers will act as the electoral registration officers. The three-tier elections are expected to be held in the later part of July. The present tenure of the panchayat rule in the State is scheduled to end in the second week of August.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Panchayat ElectionsState Election Commission of Tripuratripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.