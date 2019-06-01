Tripura:Panchayat Polls in July

NET Bureau

The State Election Commission of Tripura has announced the schedule for publication of the electoral rolls for the three-tier panchayat elections in the State, slated to take place in July.

The draft voters list will be published on June 3, while claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls will be entertained till June 10. Disposal of the claims and objections will take place from June 11 to 15.

The final electoral rolls will be published on June 21, paving the way for conducting the full-fledged panchayat elections in the State, official sources stated.

Block Development Officers will act as the electoral registration officers. The three-tier elections are expected to be held in the later part of July. The present tenure of the panchayat rule in the State is scheduled to end in the second week of August.

Source: The Assam Tribune