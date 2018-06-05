Tripureswari Temple Being Coloured on Eve of Upcoming Visit of President

President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled to visit Tripureswari Temple at Udaipur on June 7 and the preparation is going on the eve of upcoming visit of President.

It has followed here a busy work schedule of workers and the workers are being coloured Tripureswari Temple. A painter has informed that all the work will complete by June 5 and the laborers are doing their level best to complete all the work as early as possible, they are working at Tripureswari Temple day and night.

Bhajan Shil, an official worker of Tripureswari Temple has said that the preparation works are going on here at the Temple with great effort and all the official workers are doing their schedule duties on the eve of upcoming visit of President.

S. Sarkar, Scenior Deputy Magistrate of Gomati District Administration said, ” The preparatory work is doing here on the eve of President’s visit at Tripureswari Temple and all the preparatory meeting already finished and directed all the high level officers of the Gomati District to do their duty properly”.

Mr Sarkar has informed that a foundation stone will lay down here at Tripureswari Temple following the upcoming development works in the temple premises area.

A committee has formed to look after the management of Shri Shri Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, Udaipur under Gomati Diustrict. MLA of Matabari Constituency has informed that the government of Tripura will invite to engineers of others state to construct design of Matabari. After selection of design, the work will start at Tripureswari Temple. He has informed it that the government is very positive for the development of Tripureswari Temple.

Tripura Sundari Temple is situated in the ancient Udaipur, Tripura. It is believed that the temple is one of the holiest Hindu shrines in this part of the country. Popularly known as Matabari, crowns in a small hillock and is served by the red-robed priests who traditionally, minister to the mother goddess Tripura Sundari. Considered to be one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, consists of a square type sanctum of the typical Bengali hut.

It was constructed by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501A.D, there are two identicalimages of the same deity inside the temple. They are known as Tripura Sundari (5 feet high) and Chhotima (2 feet high) in Tripura. The idol of Kali is worshiped at the temple of Tripura Sundari in the form of ‘Soroshi’. One is made of kasti stone which is reddish black in colour. It is believed that the idol was Chhotima was carried by king in battlefield. This temple is also known as Kurma Pitha because in the temple premises resembles kurma i.e. tortoise. Every year on Diwali, a famous Mela takes place near the temple which is visited by more than two lakhs pilgrims.