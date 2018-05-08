Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 08 May 2018

Northeast Today

Trooper Kills Family, Commits Suicide in Tripura

Trooper Kills Family, Commits Suicide in Tripura
May 08
14:33 2018
A security personnel on Tuesday gunned down his wife and two children before committing suicide at his home on the outskirts of the Tripura capital Agartala, police said.

Forty-year-old Naik Manik Ghosh gunned down his wife Ratna Ghosh, 29, and two children — Jitraj, 11, and two-year-old Hritika — with a service rifle of his colleague that he had stolen, a police officer said.

Ghosh belonged to the first battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an elite counter-insurgency force of the state police. Family dispute is suspected to have led to the incident.

-IANS

