Trooper Kills Family, Commits Suicide in Tripura

A security personnel on Tuesday gunned down his wife and two children before committing suicide at his home on the outskirts of the Tripura capital Agartala, police said.

Forty-year-old Naik Manik Ghosh gunned down his wife Ratna Ghosh, 29, and two children — Jitraj, 11, and two-year-old Hritika — with a service rifle of his colleague that he had stolen, a police officer said.

Ghosh belonged to the first battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an elite counter-insurgency force of the state police. Family dispute is suspected to have led to the incident.

