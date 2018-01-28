TSA Appreciates Manipur CM’s Cash Award Scheme for Class 10, 12 Toppers

Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) has appreciated Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s announcement of “incredible cash awards for class 10 and 12 toppers and a remarkable scheme for students studying outside the state.”

“The TSA, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) heartily appreciates the BJP-led Manipur government under the Chief Ministership of N. Biren Singh for its initiatives towards quality education in announcing incredible cash awards for class 10 & 12 students in the state on the occasion of a well-wishing ceremony organised by the Education Department at Hatta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound on Sunday,” TSA said in press release.

The cash awards carry 5 lakh, 4 lakh and 3 lakh rupees each to the first, second and the third position holders respectively in (Board of Secondary Education Manipur) BOSEM’s class 10 and (Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur) COHSEM’s 12 examinations 2018. Also, a cash awards of 1 lakh rupees each to students securing the top 25 positions in the examinations as well as cash awards for topper students at district level.

“We also appreciate the launch of a remarkable scheme for financial assistance by the state government to students studying outside the state in case of death and any untoward incidents,” the release stated.

“Such incredible, much-needed initiatives, much to the delight of student community and everyone in the state, are something that was never expected but praiseworthy.”

“We believe that the initiatives will encourage healthy competition and a sense of security and belonging among the students and help bring improved quality education in the state. We also hope and look forward to a prosperous Manipur society with such initiatives,” the release added.