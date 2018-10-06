Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

TSA Condoles the death of Former Manipur Chief Secretary Kaikhokam Kipgen

TSA Condoles the death of Former Manipur Chief Secretary Kaikhokam Kipgen
October 06
11:03 2018
The Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) condoles the sad demise of Kaikhokam Kipgen, IAS (Retd) and former chief secretary of Manipur who expired at Batra Hospital, New Delhi on 2nd October, 2018 (11:30 pm) after a prolonged illness at the age of 81. He was one of the founding leaders of Thadou Students’ Association (TSA).

Kaikhokamalong with Chungkhokai Doungel, Retd. IRS and Ex-Minister, Manipur and others had a vision for the advancement and integration of kindred (Unao) tribes in general and Thadou tribe community in particular. With that vision they founded TSA on 29thOctober, 1957 at Motbung, Kangpokpi District, Manipur.

Kaikhokam was the first direct IAS officer from Manipur state and he remained a pride not only of the Thadou community but of Manipur as a whole community until his last breath. He cracked civil service at an early age. He had been a torch bearer for Thadou tribe and all the communities of the state in many aspects. The legacies that he left shall always be treasured with fond memories.

Even as we are grieved by the great loss, we share the pain and sorrow of the bereaved family and also pray that the departed soul rests in peace and the family be comforted by the grace of God.

His name will always be remembered in the history of TSA and Thadou Tribe.

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
