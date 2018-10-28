TSA & RNSO cautions EMRS School Management Committee and State government

NET Bureau

The Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) and Rongmei Naga Students’ Association, North East India (RNSO-NEI) have expressed displeasure with the recent imbroglio over Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in the state.

In the consultative meeting held at Manipur Press Club, Imphal and after deliberate discussion, they came to learn that the recent crisis over financial lapses for EMRSs was due to a disagreement between the School Management Committee of the three EMRSs, Tribal Affairs and Hills Department and Finance Department of the state government.

The Student Association feels that while the School Management Committee of the three EMRSs in the state should have not threatened to shut down the schools to the panic of student bodies and parents, the government authorities should have done the needful in a timely manner to avoid any inconvenience to the functioning of the schools.

For a permanent solution, there needs to be a direct funding of the EMRS by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs because there is no state share in the funding, which is purely a grant-in-aid to the state government as per article 275(1) of the Indian constitution by the Government of India. As such, the student body has urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to look into the matter immediately for a permanent solution.