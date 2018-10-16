TU signs pact with CSIR-CIMAP for Aroma Mission

Tezpur University (TU) has signed a MoU with Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatics Plants (CIMAP) to implement CSIR-Aroma Mission and rural technologies in the north eastern region during a one-day seminar at Tezpur University on “CSIR-Aroma Mission: Aroma Crops for Boosting Rural Economy of North East India”. The aim of one-day seminar was to initiate a brainstorming exercise for devising strategies to promote cultivation, processing and marketing of high value aromatic and medicinal plants that could empower local farmers/ entrepreneurs of North East India. The programme has witnessed around 103 participants represented by the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, scholars, scientist, entrepreneurs and industrialist of the region. The north-eastern region of India is a treasure house of biodiversity due to its beatific landscape and agro-climatic conditions suitable for promotion, cultivation and processing of aromatic and medicinal plants. During the keynote address, Prof. A.K. Tripathi, Director, CSIR-CIMAP has emphasized on aromatic and medicinal plants suitable for the region that can contribute to high income and employment generation. Prof. AK Tripathi has suggested for the formation of farmers advisory centre (nodal centre) at Tezpur University to facilitate in addressing problems faced by the farmers of north eastern region in promoting medicinal and aromatic cultivation under CSIR-Aroma Mission. The unemployed youth can go for value-addition of essential oils produced by the farmers of north east India with the technical know-how support from CSIR-laboratories and Tezpur University, Chief Scientist and Principal Investigator Dr. Alok Kalra, said. The experts from industry have suggested the farmers to choose aromatic crop varieties developed by the CSIR-laboratories due its established acceptability in the existing market. The scientists from CSIR-IHBT, Palampur and CSIR-IIIM Jammu have deliberated on the cultivation practices and economy of high altitude aromatic crops such as rose, rosemary, scented geranium and lavender that can be replicated in the farmer’s field of north eastern region that can contribute to doubling farmer’s income with small land holdings. The experts from CSIR-NEIST Jorhat have deliberated on various activities undertaken by the NEIST under CSIR-Aroma Mission and the superior varieties of lemongrass (L8), citronella (C-5) and patchouli (P1) and its yield and oil content in the farmer’s field of north east India.

During the seminar, participating laboratories under CSIR-Aroma Mission (CSIR-CIMAP, CSIR-IHBT, CSIR-IIIM and CSIR-NEIST,) have mutually agreed to provide quality planting material of beneficiaries identified under Aroma Mission. The panel discussion led by Prof. A.K. Tripathi has approved the roadmap for boosting the rural income through cultivation, processing and marketing of aromatic crops in north east region. The day-long seminar was concluded with the exchange of MoU between TU and CIMAP in the presence of former Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland (Central University) and Professor of Tezpur University Prof. B. K. Konwar and Prof. A.K. Tripathi, Director, CSIR-CIMAP. The seminar was successfully organized under the guidance of Head, Rural Development and Nodal Officer, Dr. R.K. Srivastava, CIMAP and convener Dr. Nima D. Namsa, Tezpur University.