TU Students Rediscover Assamese Rock Inscriptions

In a bid to preserve cultural heritage of the state and to giving boost to the tourism industry, the students of the Department of Business Administration, Tezpur University, with support and assistance from the Sonitpur District Administration, have brought out the historic Assamese rock inscriptions that were laying almost buried with jungle leaves and creepers at the northern end of the Kaliabhumura Bridge near Tezpur. The fact was disclosed during the World Tourism Day celebration at the Department on September 27, 2017.

Highlighting the importance of preserving the heritage sites and historically important monuments like the 500 years old inscriptions, the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. M.M Sarma appealed the administration and the tourism students to take appropriate steps for not only for preserving them, but also to bring them to the attention of the world.

The Bhomoraguri Rock Inscription, which dates back to 1616 A.D. and bears the marking of some important events in the history of Assam. The inscription narrates the victory of the then Ahom King over the Mughals and is the existing evidence of the Battle of Samadhara, 1616 A.D.

ভোমোৰাগুৰি শিলালিপিৰ পাঠ

১ স্বস্তি শ্ৰী শ্ৰী সকলম

২ ঙ্গ লালয় স্বৰ্গনাৰায়

৩ ণ দেৱ আগে যৱনক নিপা

৪ ত কৰি পাচে পৰ্ব্বত কাটি গড়

৫ শ্ৰীভণ্ডাৰি গোসাই কৰি

৬ লেন্ত ৷ শক ১৫৩৮

English rendering of the Assamese Text

Blessed be all! The Auspicious Sri Sri Swarganarayana Deva vanquished the Mughals, then cutting through the hills Bhandari Gosain erected the Fort.

The preceding text inscribed in Assamese script can be found on the Rock and many suggests that this text is the example of first written inscription of Assamese.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma, Senior faculty member of the department who guided the students in the above task informed, “The students of Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM are taking care of the inscription by regularly visiting the place. Earlier it was nearly impossible to find the rock and very few actually were aware of the existence of such precious stuff in that place”.

Sarma further added that because of department’s initiative and local administrations help; now the place has clean and tourist friendly, he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution of SP Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Home (NHIDCL) for providing much needed help for the site.

He particularly thanked Dr. Satish Chandra Bhattacharya, Researcher and Scholar, Former Vice Principal, Darrang College, Tezpur who thoroughly studied the rock and identified its heritage value.

Manoj Kumar Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur who played a pivotal role in renovating the place, said, “Assam has lot of potential in tourism. But due to poor infrastructure, lack of professional tour operators combined with absence of professionalism meant Assam has not become a tourism hotspot.”

During the occasion, “Sparsh”, an Institutional Social Responsibility club (ISR) was inaugurated along with a Tourism Resource Centre. “This is one of a kind of a club in entire Northeast and through this club our focus is to reach to the underprivileged, Prof. Papori Baruah, Head, Business Administration explained the motive behind founding the club.