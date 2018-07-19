Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 19 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Tulihal Batallion Bust Arms and Drug Racket at Lilong

July 19
02:09 2018
In its continued efforts towards drug and crime free Manipur, a combined team of Tulihal battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South), Thoubal Commandos alongwith ANJUMAN, local anti drug organisation conducted an operation at Lilong Haorebi Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal district of Manipur. A total of five drug peddlers Md Kaimullah Mani (30 yrs), Md Habibullah (42 yrs), Md Abdul Noor (27 yrs), Md Farooque (31 yrs), Md Nazaj Khan Afon were apprehended with drugs. The recovered contraband items included 93 WY tablets, 100 N10 tablets, 3800 SP capsules, one bottle of Codonz syrup, 15 grams of No.4 Drug Heroin. The value of the seized contraband items is assessed to be worth Rs 1,38,650. Two stolen scooters, 19 mobile phones and cash of Rs. 21,626/- was also found and seized.

In a separate operation done by the Tulihal Battalion, a combined team of Battalion along with Thoubal Commandos apprehended another individual Md Imtiyal Khan (28 yrs) from Lilong Haorebi Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal District and one 9mm Pistol along with magazine was recovered from him. The individual on interrogation revealed that he was involved in purchasing and selling of illegal arms.

All apprehended individuals have been handed over and a case has been registered with the Lilong Police Station for further investigation.

