Tura: Beauty of Garo Hills

Marvi Muskan

INTRODUCTION

Tura is a hilly town and a municipality in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. It is one of the largest town and is a valley that is located at the foothills of the Tura Hills and right below the Tura Peak. The climate in Tura is moderate throughout the year and has a large number of interesting and unexplored areas. The native god Durama was believed to reside in the hills. Tura is famous for its traditional Garo food including boiled rice, beef, chicken, pork and dry fish. Christmas, Durga Puja, Holi, Chhath Puja and Deepavali are the main festivals celebrated by the locals in the Tura region.

How to reach Tura

The nearest airport is 200 km away in Guwahati. You need to hire a cab from Guwahati or book a ticket in a bus that regularly runs on this route. If we want to go by our car than Tura is well connected to cities in the North East via roadways. Regular state-run, as well as private buses connect Tura to Guwahati, Silchar, Kohima, Aizawl, Itanagar, Nagaland, Agartala, and Shillong. Private cabs are also available on this route. Tura has no railway station and the nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station which is around 200 km away.

Places to visit in Tura

TURA PEAK

Tura Peak lies to the east of Tura town and is at a height of 872 m above sea level. There is a reserve forest at this mountain peak along with a tourist bungalow, a cinchona plantation and an observatory. Once you reached on the peak you’ll find peace, cool breeze, pleasant environment, it will give you some breathtaking views of the surroundings.

This mountain peak provides a beautiful view of the golden yellow plains of Bangladesh and the lower Brahmaputra Valley. A foot track can also be found which was created for the use of the Deputy Commissioner of Garo Hills, during the colonial rule in India. This foot track is very convenient for trekkers wanting to reach the top of the Tura Peak.

PELGA FALLS

It’s a good spot for picnic and fishing, it’s located at the distance of 7 kms. It’s a beautiful site. The tourism department developed this place by constructing a footpath and view point. A typical traditional Garo bamboo bridge constructed over Ganol River is another added attraction.

SASATGRE VILLAGE

Sasatgre village lies amidst the essence of oranges. The village known for orange farming and is covered with lush orange bushes everywhere. The village is full of natural beauty. And one should visit Sasatgre village while visiting Tura.

SIJU CAVES

The third largest cave in India, definitely it should be in one’s travel list while visiting Tura. These caves have several chambers forming unexplored mazes. These caves are located on the banks of River Simsang

AFFORDABLE HOTELS TO STAY IN TURA

Hotel Polo Orchid

With 4.5 rating is one of the luxury hotel in the region. Set amidst serene surroundings and being an eclectic mix of contemporary comforts and divine experiences, it has amenities like Room service, Restaurant, Breakfast included, Free parking, Bar/Lounge, Free High Speed Internet (Wi-Fi), Airport transportation, Banquet Room.

Hotel Rikman Continental

Hotel Rikman Continental is another good hotel to stay in Tura. Located at centre of the town the town can be seen by the hotel rooms. It’s easy to reach and near the market. In addition to that breakfast is complimentary. It has Restaurant, Bar/Lounge, Dry Cleaning, and Laundry Service.

CONCLUSION

If people want to spend their leisure time away from the hustle and bustle of the city than Tura is the best places. Surrounded by nature and beauty, it is a must visit place for nature lovers. There many places people can visit with their family and friends and also it has good hotels and resort where tourist can stay.