Tura Hosts Quiz on Climate Change

In an endeavour to create awareness on climate change and sustainable future, the ICFAI University Meghalaya, Tura campus organised its 1st Inter College Quiz Competition 2018, which was held at the campus here on August 12, stated an official release.

A total of seven institutions from Tura town participated in the competition, wherein Tura United Christian Academy emerged as the winner, while Tura Christian Girl’s Higher Secondary School bagged the runners-up trophy.

“The idea of the competition was to incite amongst the youth a quest for knowledge on environment and climate change,” said Viola Sonachi B. Sangma, dean of ICFAI University Meghalaya, Tura.

Other schools, who participated in the competition were Tura Town H.S. School, Don Bosco College (H.S. Section), Don Bosco H.S. School, Mount Dura Academy and Aeroville HS School.