Tura Students Get Training on Soft Skills

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

A select group of students from Tura Government College in Meghalaya who underwent a 20 day workshop on soft skills and career readiness were given an opportunity on Wednesday to express their learning experiences at a certification ceremony held at the auditorium of the college.

The workshop conducted by Group Avenues, Shillong under the equity initiative funded by Rashtriya Uchchatar Skikshan Abhiyan (RUSA), Ministry of Human Resource Development has enabled at least 150 plus students to think constructively and prepare for their future with an objective.

During the month long training programme, the students were enabled with basic soft skills and communication training apart from sensitization on confidence and self-worth, etiquette and grooming, body language, presentation skills and career skillsets.

The students sharing their experience said that the workshop has given them “wings to fly” and has boosted their morale and confidence. Majority of the students at Tura Government College are from rural areas and the workshop has enabled the students to equip themselves with the requisite information, skills and knowledge to better their learning experience and career preparedness.

Principal Consultant, State Project Directorate-RUSA, Rangskan Mawroh encouraged the students to think rationally and to put to use their learning experience to better their lives. He asked the trained students to share their knowledge and learning with others, so that every one is enabled and can collaborate to ensure that the objective of RUSA is fulfilled.

He assured that RUSA would continue to organise such programmes, so that students from rural and far flung areas would benefit from such programmes. Mawroh also announced that Chief Minister, Dr Mukul Sangma, would shortly inaugurate the college of architecture and urban planning, which is being funded by RUSA.

Founder and Managing Director of Group Avenues, Mark Laitflang Stone lauded the students during an impactful motivational address, for their commitment to personal growth.

RUSA is a centrally sponsored scheme (C.S.S.), launched in 2013 aimed at providing strategic funding to eligible state Higher Educational Institutions. It also facilitates providing greater opportunities of access to Higher Education with equity to all eligible persons and in particular to the vulnerable sections and rural population.

Group Avenues is a pioneer in personal development skills training with over 15 years of experience across the region. Their “FastFORWARD” Campus Programmes are aimed at making young people employable and career ready via workshops and modules on personal development and professional growth, customized to suit the specific challenges faced by local communities.