Tura Takes Pledge for Nature

By Saidul Khan

The deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills Pravin Bakshi led the students of Tura to take the pledge for environment at an official programme to mark the World Environment Day on Monday.

The programme was organised by District Administration in in collaboration with Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion Programme, Tura Municipal Board and other departments and organisations of the district. During the celebration the speakers made conscious effort to sensitise the students on the need to contribute to minimize their carbon footprint, adopt to sustainable lifestyle and plant more and more trees.

Bakshi expressed his concern on the ill effects of deforestation and degradation of the environment and said that each one should think and work together on mission mode to keep the surrounding clean and green and preserve the rich bio-diversity and wildlife.

Director of Meghalaya Basin Development Authority Daniel Ingty suggested the gathering to partner with the organisation to adopt villages for conducting plantation and establishment of nurseries and community conserve forests.

Independent journalist Saidul Khan made a video presentation on climate change and adaptation and explained to the gathering on interventions taken by different villages of West Garo Hills, where farmers have taken pledge to reduce jhum cultivation with other sustainable livelihood and income generating activities.

Advocate Debajyoti Baruah of Legal Aid Council spoke at length on environment protection laws and urged upon the gathering to unite to conserve and protect the Mother Nature. Official of IBDLP Valentine Hebrom conducted an environment quiz and encouraged the students to appreciate nature.

Certificates and trophies were also distributed during the function to the winners of various competitions held earlier prior to the celebration of World Environment Day which includes drawing, painting, slogan writing, essay writing, green photography contest and green concept paper writing under different categories. Certificate of Participation was also distributed to the participants who took part in the Cleaning of Gandrak Stream on last Saturday morning.

Bakshi also distributed saplings to heads of institutions and organisations during the programme. Green Marathon was also organised as part of the celebration of World Environment Day, which was participated by students of different schools of Tura town.

Others who were present included Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, District School and Education Officer (DSEO), S Saha and Assistant Commandant BSF, 141 Battalion, Balvir Singh.

In Ampati, government chief whip, Winnerson Sangma led the gathering in taking the Green Pledge in the presence of deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills Cyril Diengdoh, Superintendent of Police, Bobby W. Momin and others.

Sangma distributed saplings to the Nokmas (village chief), heads of villages for plantation in their respective villages and also handed out the copies of Eco-Club Charter to the Eco-clubs, which were launched in various schools of the district as part of the celebration.

Speaking to the gathering Sangma reminded the people about their responsibilities as guardians of nature and gave a clarion call for every individual to do their bit to protect the environment around them and make a contribution in addressing the adverse effects of climate change. He also urged upon all concerned to follow up on every tree that were being planted to ensure sustainability.

Diengdoh emphasized on the need for every citizen to take upon himself or herself the responsibility to mitigate the effects of climate change.