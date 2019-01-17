Tura Winter Festival to Kick Start From January 21

NET Bureau

The District Administration of West Garo Hills is gearing up to host — “Tura Winter Festival” coinciding with the Meghalaya Day Celebration on January 21. The festival will begin with the celebration of Meghalaya Day at DC Park, which will include cultural activities and a musical evening, stated an official release on Thursday.

The district administration has lined up series of activities for the festival including games and sports, talent hunt, music shows, beauty pageant and Live Concerts. The much awaited festival will be attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in presence of other dignitaries.

The inaugural programme will be held on January 24 at Dikki Bandi Stadium, which will be followed by a beauty pageant – “Miss Garo Hills”, and display of indigenous design and fabrics by the Handloom Department and a Live Concert by popular band – “Underground Authority”, and a popular Hindi alternative rock band “Gravity” from Guwahati will open the stage.

Underground Authority is an alternative rock and rap band from Kolkatta, winner of Hornbill International Music Festival 2013, runners up of Yamaha Asian Beat 2010. They were also featured in India’s Got Talent – Khoj 2, where their performance was praised by judges of the show.

The event is being supported by Meghalaya Tourism and Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya.

The 9thNational Voters’ Day celebration has been clubbed as part of the Tura Winter Festival and as a run up to the celebration, an invitational inter-locality games and sports will be held at New Tura Playground on January 23 and “Run for Democracy”, marathon race from Chandmary playground to Dikki Bandi Stadium from 7 am on January 25, while the official celebration of NVD will be held at Chandmary playground on January 25 from 11 am onwards.

Other highlight of the festival includes – “Agri-Horti Exhibition Exhibition cum Sale” and “Song Kristan” at Chandmary playground on January 25. The festival will conclude on January 26, where local band will take the stage – Richrocker, Suicide Notes and Eye2Eye.

The audition for Miss Garo Hills will be held on January 21 at District Auditorium.