Tura’s New Traffic Arrangement Creates Chaos

By Saidul Khan

The new traffic arrangement in Tura town of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Wednesday created chaos as commuters were caught unaware.

The new arrangement came into effect in the morning to ease traffic congestion in the town but it led to more problems as commuters had to take long turns to reach to their destination.

The worst suffers were parents of school goers as they were not prepared with the new norms, which were put into place.

“We will hold a review with the police and take necessary steps to see what best can be done”, said Pravin Bakshi, deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills.

He also said that the police would be holding public contact programme to explain the new arrangement, which is aimed at easing congestion in the town. He informed that for the past several months, meetings to ease traffic woes in Tura were being discussed and public through local newspapers were sensitized.

As per the new traffic arrangement deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, whose official bungalow and office is adjacent have to take turns from Tura bazar – Hawakhana to reach their home and offices respectively.

“Yes, I have to take a long turn to reach my official bungalow and I too have to follow the rule”, Bakshi added.

As per the new norms the residents of Babupara, Akonggre and Braminpara for whom Ringrey market was near now have to take turns from Tura Bazar and Hawakhana, which becomes long and cumbersome.

The one way toward Tura Government College, District Council and Aerovile School Tura at Nehru Ading locality will now have to take narrow route from Hawakhana, which poses a threat as it becomes difficult for the buses to take turns in that route.

“We have received some genuine public grievances. We will do partial modification accordingly”, said Raghuvendra Kumar, superintendent of police, West Garo Hills.

People took to social media as well to express their resent on the new arrangement. “New rules are not easy to adopt. It takes time to adjust. If the new traffic rules of Tura are creating unsolvable problems to general public then surely it needs to be rectified”, said Starlin Marak, a local resident.

“There was no traffic chaos because of the route. Traffic chaos is because of the drivers driving with no etiquette! Overtaking should be banned inside the town road”, said Alva Sangma, owner of popular hangout joint Quick Bites.

“I am not against change but it should be with a vision. Imagine going up the steep, climb through a small lane from council quarters to drop our children to Aerovile School and also to work. What if one gets stuck in the steep and narrow lane during traffic jam?” remarked Judith Momin, a local resident.

She also questioned the authorities as to why they have not considered that school and college buses many find it difficult to take the new route going up to Nehru ading locality through Jerusalem route, where schools and colleges is located.

South Tura MLA John Leslee K. Sangma termed the move as “ill conceived” and as “harassment” for the public. In his letter to deputy commissioner, he said, “The biggest flaw in this new arrangement is that it has caused more congestion in main Tura bazar route”.

He also asked the deputy commissioner as to why the elected representatives were not consulted before making new traffic arrangement, which has created lot of inconvenience to localities like Babupara, Upper Akonggre and Balading.

“I also missed a meeting at Tura Municipal Board today because of the new traffic arrangement”, he said.