Tue, 30 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Turncoats Joining Party Weren’t Promised Tickets: Meghalaya BJP

January 30
11:08 2018
Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Shibun Lyngdoh on Monday said turncoats joining the party ahead of the assembly elections were not promised party tickets.

“I want to make it clear that none of them (former Meghalaya legislators), who have joined the BJP have been promised to contest the assembly elections on BJP tickets,” he told IANS.

“They have joined expressing faith and confidence in the BJP’s polices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development,” Lyngdoh said.

Four former Meghalaya legislators had joined the BJP on January 2 after resigning as members of the 60-member assembly in presence of Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons and BJP leader in-charge North East Ram Madhav.

Those who joined the party are former Congress Minister Alexnader Laloo Hek, former Deputy Speaker Sanbor Shullai of the Nationalist Congress Party, besides two Independents — Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon.

“The BJP will choose its candidates who are winnable and also based on the survey conducted by the party across the 60 assembly constituencies,” Lyngdoh said.

Interestingly, the ruling Congress has announced the list of 57 candidates keeping pending the candidates for three assembly seats. Elections to the Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27, counting of votes on March 3 and the entire poll process is scheduled to be completed on March 5.

-IANS

