Tushar Jalan Elected as 9 States Rotaract (D.3240) Head for 2020-2021

NET Bureau

Guwahati’syouth -Tushar Jalan has been elected District Head (DRR) of 8 North Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.) & Part’s of Bengal (District 3240) for the session of 2020-21 on Sunday in 29th Annual District Conference held at Guwahati. The District Governor – Rtn. Sayatan Gupta announced it after meeting of election committee & fulfilment of election procedure.

He is an alumni of Maria’s Public School, Don Bosco School –Panbazar & Faculty Higher Secondary – Amingaon. He is the Charter President of Rotaract Club of Guwahati Luit& is serving as Joint Secretary of Marwari Yuva Manch Guwahati Greater. He has served as President of Don Bosco Interact Club, Core Committee Member of Junior Red Cross, President of Rotaract Club of Sbmjc – Bengaluru and played important roles in various organization’s across India.

A distinguished social worker and youth leader, Tushar Jalan has been awarded for his achievements& outstanding community service initiatives from Rotary, Rotaract, South Asia MDIO, Ministry of HRD(Govt of India), JGi Group, University of South Wales, and other organisations.