Twin Murders Raise Many Question in Silchar

NET Bureau

Twin murders, one of an 18 year girl identified as Rusma Begum Laskar and a 23 year boy, Basu Baishnav, on the Christmas night have raised many an intriguing question. The girl, a resident of Niayaigram under Sonai police station, who went missing from her home on Monday evening, was found hanging from a tree near the Axis Bank located at Jail road of this town on the morning of Christmas. The body of Basu Baishnav, handyman of a twelve wheeler truck, was found near bypass at ISBT also on Christmas morning. Both the gruesome murders have caused sensation and also evoked many a question about the rising crime and the daredevil attitude of the criminals, mocking the very policing system of Cachar.

The preliminary investigation undertaken by Bidhan Dhar, SI, town branch attached to the sadar police station, revealed that the girl on receiving telephone call from a youth left home and met the tragic end. From the testimony of her mother, Raisa Begum, a day labourer, it came to light that she suspected the involvement of the youth and another fellow in doing away with the life of her daughter. She must have been taken to some undisclosed location and after outraging her modesty, she was murdered and brought to the town of Silchar where her body was hung from the tree to give the impression that she had committed suicide.

Even after 24 hours of the murder of the girl, the police is groping in darkness. The murder of Basu Baishnav is also still shrouded in mystery as the investigation officer, Kamalesh Singh of Tarapur police station remains clueless. The statement of the father of Basu Baishnav, Shashikanta Baishnav, is startling. According to him, Basu was in the truck parked before the house of its driver Biswajit Das at Panchgram. The truck was hijacked on the night of Monday and the criminals had murdered Basu, obviously to get rid of him. The truck is still traceless. After murdering Basu, the criminal hijackers tied his neck and abandoned him near Silchar bypass.

These criminal activities are quite alarming as it indicates not only the failure of the police to close on them but also the leeway enjoyed by the go merry criminals. Lakhipur sub division of Cachar, as reported in The Sentinel, has been the hotbed of hijackers of trucks bound for Manipur and other destinations and the series of murders of drivers. Till date, neither the assailants involved in these murders nor their associate hijackers have been caught. And thus the crime graph continues to rise. This is no doubt a cause of grave concern. Should not the police administration think of night vigil all along sensitive areas of the district?

Source: The Sentinel