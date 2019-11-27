Twitter plans on shutting down accounts that have been inactive for 6 months

NET Bureau

Lurkers and stalkers beware as Twitter is planning on removing accounts that haven’t signed in for six months or more. So, if you have not been using the social media application, you’ll relinquish the right to your username to someone else. Don’t be surprised to see someone else with your username posting on Twitter. From what we know, the plan will start taking effect on December 11 but a Twitter spokesperson has said that the closing of these accounts will take place over a period of months. Don’t expect to have thousands of new usernames available on December 12. Just know that you don’t have to post to retain your account, just make sure you log in, once in a while.

Twitter is taking this step in an effort to clean up the social media platform. They want to present more accurate, credible information that is rather reliable. This essentially means that it’ll be easier for users to find exactly the accounts they’re looking for. It also makes it much harder for porn accounts and more to hijack your accounts for spam. If you missed out on your username of choice, back in the day, there is a chance that you may be able to grab the coveted username of your choice.

This could pose a problem for a few people, though. For users who’ve not been able to access their accounts because of medical reasons and such, there is no real plan as of yet, but we can be sure that Twitter has something up its sleeve. Twitter has also said that it will find a way to memorialise accounts of people who have died but didn’t really say anything beyond that.

