Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Two Arrested for Gang-Raping a Woman on Banks of Ganga

Two Arrested for Gang-Raping a Woman on Banks of Ganga
October 04
12:42 2018
A woman in Bihar was gang-raped on the banks of the Ganga river when she had gone for a bath three days ago. Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested the two accused who recorded the crime and even posted it on the social media.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Barh area of Patna district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anand Kumar said.

Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal dragged out the woman from the river on Monday noon and took turns raping her, as the other one made the video of the rape of the 45-year-old victim. The video went viral.

In the video, the victim could be seen pleading with the accused and asking them to consider the “sanctity” of the Ganga river which she addressed as “mother”, where she was bathing to celebrate a Hindu festival.

However, the accused kept on attacking and threatening her, the survivor told the police.

0 Comments

