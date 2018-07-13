Two Arrested for Raping a Minor

In an incident of rape, a man of around 45 year of age raped a minor girl of 7 year 8 months at Ngopok village under Mebo Sub-Division, Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning while the girl was watching TV at her own resident.

Following the rape and self revelation by the minor girl, father of the victim lodged an FIR at Pasighat PS vide Case No. 134/18 376 IPC R/W Sec 4/6 of POCSO Act on Wednesday after which the alleged accused one Bukyang Yirang was arrested from Ngopok village.

According to the statement of the father of the victim, the alleged accused took advantage of absence of parents who were busy in WRC field sawing paddy. The man with his ill intention raped the minor girl who was watching TV at around 10-11 AM while her elder sister went out of the home carrying the younger baby.

Meanwhile, during interrelation and counseling, the victim has revealed the name of another man who has also been raping her following a suo-motu case was registered against the one Getem Ratan, 22 years who was arrested on Thursday vide Pasighat PS Case No.134/18 376(2) (s)(i)(n) IPC R/W Sec 4/6 of POCSO Act, informed OC of Pasighat PS, Inspector Atan Taki.

Family and father of the victim have appealed for exemplary punishment to the alleged accused. Women Against Social Evils (WASE) and Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing East Siang Unit has also condemned the act of rape and demanded for exemplary punishment. ABKWW East Siang President, Yalem Taga Burang has that, such persons should be outcasted from the village and society or should be given life imprisonment.

- Net Bureau, Maksam Tayeng