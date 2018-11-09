Wanna get our awesome news?
Two Arrested in Connection With Murder Attempt on Agnes Kharshiing

November 09
17:31 2018
NET Bureau

Two people were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder attempt on Meghalaya’s women’s rights activist Agnes Kharshiing and two other persons in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, police said.

The suspects, Elphon Dkhar and Meklison Siangshai, were arrested in Kongong area in a pre-dawn raid.

“A suo moto case was taken up by police since the victims are not in position to file an FIR as they are in a serious condition. We are interrogating the two arrested persons and a manhunt is on to arrest the other attackers,” Sylvester Nongtnnger, the police chief of East Jaintia Hills, told IANS.

Meanwhile, officials at the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) said that the activist, Agnes Kharshiing, was still in a “critical condition” while the other two persons - her aide Amita Sangma and their driver E Kurbah - were stable.

“Kharshiing is on ventilator. The condition of the other two is stable,” NEIGRIHMS Spokesperson, KK Pandita said.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Agnes KharshiingmeghalayaMurder Attempt on Agnes Kharshiing
