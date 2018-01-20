Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 21 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Two Bombs Found Near Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Two Bombs Found Near Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya
January 20
13:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two crude bombs were recovered near the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, where Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama is camping, prompting authorities to heighten security, police said on Saturday.

The bombs were found on Friday night, police said. Police have denied media reports that claimed that the bombs were found inside the Mahabodhi temple.

“The explosive materials were found in the vicinity of the Kalachakra ground near the temple and kept far away from the temple,” Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, N. H. Khan said. “Security was already tight in Bodh Gaya but it was further reinforced,” he added.

Security of foreign monasteries and other sensitive places have also been beefed up and additional security forces have been deployed. A senior police official camping in Bodh Gaya said that three suspected persons have been found roaming in Bodh Gaya.

Police will identify them soon, he said.

Meanwhile, an NIA team from Delhi will reach Bodh Gaya on Saturday to start probe. A team of FSL from Patna has already reached to investigate the matter. In 2013, a series of bombs exploded at Bodh Gaya’s Mahaboddhi temple in which two Buddhist monks were injured.

-IANS

Tags
Bodh GayaMahabodhi Temple
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.