Two BSF Troopers Killed in Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed and three civilians injured on Sunday in Pakistan shelling and firing on the International Border in Jammu district.

BSF sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling and firing on the border’s Pargwal sub-sector.

“The BSF troopers, a constable and an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in the Pakistani firing and shelling that started at around 3.30 a.m. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively,” the sources said.

“Firing exchanges are still going on.”

Besides Pargwal, the Pakistan Rangers also violated ceasefire in Akhnoor sector. The police said the three injured civilians have been shifted for treatment to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Sunday’s ceasefire violation comes days after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries last week agreed to implement the ceasefire pact in an effort to ensure peace on both the International Border and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

