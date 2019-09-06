NET Bureau

Assam Police on Thursday registered two cases against NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela after receiving complaints of wrongful exclusions in the citizens’ list published on August 31.

The Goriya Moriya Yuva Chatra Parisad, an organisation representing indigenous Muslims of Assam, had filed a complaint stating that Hajela had intentionally excluded people of the Goriya and Moriya communities and many other indigenous communities although they had the required documents.

The complaint also urged the police to book other officials, besides Hajela, who have erred in the NRC process. The case was registered at Latasil police station under Sections 167, 506 and 34 of the IPC, police said.

In another case lodged under Sections 166, 167 and 120(B) of the IPC at Dibrugarh police station, Hajela and NRC Seva Kendra officials have been booked after a complaint by Chandan Mazumder, a Bengali businessman who has alleged “criminal conspiracy” over the exclusion of members of his family, including his wife, son, brother and himself, from the final NRC. Mazumder’s mother and another brother have made it to the list.

Source: The Indian Express