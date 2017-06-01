Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Two Children Die in Flash Floods in Manipur

June 01
22:06 2017
Two children were washed away in the flash floods in Churchandpur district of Manipur on Thursday, officials said.

The two children identified as K Lianlunmang (4), and his younger sister Kimngaihsian (3), were washed away by strong currents of Lanva River at New Lamka town in Churachandpur district, police said. They were taking out garbage to throw in the river when the strong currents washed them away, said a police officer.

The body of the two victims were found after frantic search by the residents and personnel of the state police and were later taken to the District Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Incessant rainfall had been reported in the state for the last two days. Incessant rainfall had led to rise in the water level of major rivers in the state, the sources said.

-PTI

