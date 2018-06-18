Two Chinese Nationals Arrested in Bihar for Liquor Consumption

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in a drunken state in Patna for violating the liquor ban in force in Bihar, police said on Monday. The arrests took place on Sunday night.

“We have launched a probe to find out how they got the liquor,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.

The two were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo. Meanwhile, Oppo India said it had “deep regard and respect for the laws of the land”.

“The actions by the employees in question were undertaken in their personal capacities and in no way represent the company’s views or intentions,” a company statement said.

“We are cooperating with the local authorities to ensure that the investigation can be done smoothly and will provide all possible information required. We will take necessary action and ensure that this kind of incident does not happen in the future.”

The guest house rooms where the Chinese were staying was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles (DS) Pvt Ltd.

More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar since it came into effect on April 5, 2016.

