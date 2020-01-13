Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Two Congress party leaders join AAP

Two Congress party leaders join AAP
January 13
16:31 2020
NET Bureau

Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party, just weeks ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections. Mishra, the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, and Netaji, a two-time former Badarpur MLA, joined the AAP in the presence of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Netaji had been elected to the House as an Independent candidate and the second time as a Bahujan Samaj Party member.

The blow to Congress came days after five-time MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal of the grand old party, also joined the Aam Aadmi Party.
In 2019, four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who was elected in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections, had joined the AAP.

Source: India TV

